Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.17% of Evofem Biosciences worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.94.

EVFM opened at $2.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.91 and a fifty-two week high of $7.21.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

