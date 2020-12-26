Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its position in Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 951,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,570 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.17% of Evofem Biosciences worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Evofem Biosciences by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,094 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,674,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,532,000. Finally, Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,168,000. Institutional investors own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVFM. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

EVFM opened at $2.36 on Friday. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $7.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $191.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.27.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 million. Research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

