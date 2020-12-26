EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVO Payments International LLC is a payments service provider of merchant acquiring and processing solutions for merchants, independent software vendors, financial institutions, independent sales organizations, government organizations and multinational corporations. It operates primarily in North America and Europe. EVO Payments International LLC is located in Atlanta, Georgia. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised EVO Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a report on Sunday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.44.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.81 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.87. EVO Payments has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $117.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.50 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James G. Kelly sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $3,871,500.00. Also, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,000 shares of company stock worth $4,307,500. 51.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 237.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 484.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 47.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in EVO Payments by 24.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

