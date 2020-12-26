Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Sells $97,275.00 in Stock

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,220.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Darren Simmons also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everi alerts:

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Darren Simmons sold 3,750 shares of Everi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total transaction of $52,162.50.

Everi stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Everi Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $14.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 2.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. As a group, analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $186,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 11.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 180,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,003 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 107.0% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 133,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 69,099 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.