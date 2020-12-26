Ethereum Gold (ETG) Trading Down 3.1% This Week

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Ethereum Gold token can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $161,187.91 and approximately $153.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Gold alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00043879 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00005981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00302409 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00032311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015568 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Token Profile

Ethereum Gold is a token. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official website is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.