ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ZYAU) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) (ASX:ZYAU) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, December 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.08.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.15.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFS S&P/ASX 300 High Yield Plus ETF (ZYAU.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.