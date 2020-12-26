Ergo (ERG) Price Down 5.6% Over Last 7 Days

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $13.72 million and $815,057.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,481.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $650.66 or 0.02457051 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $134.64 or 0.00508442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.11 or 0.01235230 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.87 or 0.00630122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005128 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00251952 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 29,342,700 coins and its circulating supply is 26,038,978 coins. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

