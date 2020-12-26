Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO)’s Q4 2020 Earnings (TSE:TMR)

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) (TSE:TMR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, December 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Speculative” rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) from a “tender” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

TMAC Resources Inc. (TMR.TO) stock opened at C$1.33 on Friday. TMAC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.36. The stock has a market cap of C$173.27 million and a PE ratio of -0.26.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is 100% owned Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

