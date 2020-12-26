EOSDT Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. In the last seven days, EOSDT has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $32,093.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOSDT token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003919 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00130238 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00020108 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.00636582 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00157288 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.22 or 0.00342069 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00092729 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00056825 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 tokens. The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

Buying and Selling EOSDT

EOSDT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOSDT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

