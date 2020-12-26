ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $2.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ENGlobal has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37 and a beta of 2.70.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ENGlobal had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $15.73 million during the quarter.

In other news, SVP Robert Bruce Williams sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $218,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,354.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 38.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ENGlobal stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 64,363 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of ENGlobal as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineered modular solutions and professional services primarily to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through Engineering, Procurement and Construction Management (EPCM); and Automation segments. The EPCM segment offers engineering services and fabrication relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services primarily to the energy industry, which include conceptual studies, project definition, cost estimating, engineering design, environmental compliance, material procurement, project management, and construction management.

