Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Engie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Engie in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Sunday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

ENGIY stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,330. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Engie has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through USA & Canada, France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

