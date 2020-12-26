Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $21.88 on Thursday. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $26.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.03.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

