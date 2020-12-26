Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Pi Financial set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$42.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$49.70.

Get Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) alerts:

TSE EDV opened at C$29.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$30.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.92. Endeavour Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$15.68 and a 52 week high of C$39.21.

Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) (TSE:EDV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C($0.18). The business had revenue of C$641.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$565.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endeavour Mining Co. will post 3.4096092 EPS for the current year.

About Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO)

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the HoundÃ© mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved and probable reserves of 7.9 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 15.1 million ounces of gold.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining Co. (EDV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.