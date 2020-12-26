Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.59% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $147,206,000 after buying an additional 185,216 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 763,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,315,000 after purchasing an additional 62,785 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,474,000 after purchasing an additional 55,730 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 264,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 93,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

ENTA opened at $42.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.77. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $861.39 million, a P/E ratio of -23.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.51). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $23.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

