Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) by 36.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,870 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Employers worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Employers by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. 74.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EIG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Employers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Employers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Employers stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.53 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Employers news, Director Michael J. Mcsally acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Kroner bought 3,200 shares of Employers stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,774 shares of company stock worth $308,307 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

