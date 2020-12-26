Emory University Takes Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Emory University acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,976 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Apple makes up about 17.3% of Emory University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth $36,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $117.50) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Apple to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.35.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 563,814 shares of company stock worth $65,101,827 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $131.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.48, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $137.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.