Ellaism (ELLA) Achieves Market Cap of $467,799.99

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $467,799.99 and approximately $155.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $626.98 or 0.02523980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00023202 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 40,118,959 coins and its circulating supply is 40,067,627 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

