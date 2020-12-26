Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $887.50

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 887.50 ($11.60) and last traded at GBX 879 ($11.48), with a volume of 29001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 870.50 ($11.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 707.55 ($9.24).

Get Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 820.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 721.02. The stock has a market cap of £4.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

In other Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) news, insider Karen Guerra sold 24,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.31), for a total value of £195,324.84 ($255,193.15).

About Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM)

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.