Elastos Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.44 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00006142 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Elastos has a market cap of $26.68 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004640 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001939 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000142 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001292 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000107 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 43.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . The official message board for Elastos is news.elastos.org

Buying and Selling Elastos

Elastos can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

