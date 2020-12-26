eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of eHealth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.62.

EHTH opened at $73.90 on Wednesday. eHealth has a 1-year low of $60.40 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.40.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $94.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.93 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that eHealth will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other eHealth news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,311.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,937,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 617,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,646,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,747,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of eHealth by 2.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 897,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,896 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 59.0% in the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 844,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,747,000 after purchasing an additional 313,513 shares during the period.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

