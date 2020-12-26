Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.77

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.77 and traded as high as $10.05. Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 317,205 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7.47. The firm has a market cap of £37.08 million and a P/E ratio of -13.93.

Eden Research plc (EDEN.L) (LON:EDEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.40) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Eden Research plc offers sustainable solutions for crop protection, animal health, and consumer products in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company provides various plant protection products, such as foliar disease and insect control, open field and greenhouses, soil pests, protected glass house crops, shelf-life extension, seed treatment, and post-harvest applications.

