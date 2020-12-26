Dynamic (DYN) Trading 4.1% Lower This Week

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Dynamic has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. Dynamic has a total market cap of $8.56 million and $45,862.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00002194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25,619.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.23 or 0.02506792 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.00 or 0.00511335 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $322.46 or 0.01258638 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00645748 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.62 or 0.00260051 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00022524 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (CRYPTO:DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,224,513 coins. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

