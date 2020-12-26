Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) (LON:DNLM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,304 ($17.04).

Several analysts have recently commented on DNLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) from GBX 1,425 ($18.62) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Dunelm Group plc (DNLM.L) stock traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,245 ($16.27). 39,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,431. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,226.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,295.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. Dunelm Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 596.50 ($7.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,601.48 ($20.92).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

