Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.32. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 381,117 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The mining company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$210.55 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.0611496 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,010. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Company Profile (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.