Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.08

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) (TSE:DPM) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.08 and traded as high as $9.32. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 381,117 shares.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPM. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) from C$10.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (DPM.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.13.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Ryan Dorfman sold 48,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.53, for a total value of C$458,393.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$162,010. Also, Director Peter Nixon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.98, for a total value of C$89,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,772.28.
Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation, which produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.
