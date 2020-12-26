DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $302.90

DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) (LON:SMDS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $302.90 and traded as high as $382.30. DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) shares last traded at $377.90, with a volume of 610,751 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 341.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 303.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In related news, insider Adrian Marsh sold 105,659 shares of DS Smith Plc (SMDS.L) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 383 ($5.00), for a total transaction of £404,673.97 ($528,709.13).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

