Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Draganfly Inc. (OTCMKTS:DFLYF) rose 6.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 505,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 199% from the average daily volume of 169,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Draganfly (OTCMKTS:DFLYF)

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quad-copters, fixed wing aircraft, ground based robots, and hand held controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Draganfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draganfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.