Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dorman Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of DORM traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,397. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Dorman Products has a one year low of $44.49 and a one year high of $100.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.34 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 8.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dorman Products will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dorman Products during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the third quarter valued at $228,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 3rd quarter worth $238,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

