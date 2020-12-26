DomRaider (DRT) Achieves Market Cap of $476,378.12

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. One DomRaider token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. DomRaider has a market cap of $476,378.12 and $322.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DomRaider has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00041783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00031571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00287449 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

DomRaider Profile

DomRaider (DRT) is a token. Its launch date was October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DomRaider is token.domraider.com . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

DomRaider Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using US dollars.

