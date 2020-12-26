Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Director Lawrence P. Haber Sells 94,800 Shares

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$241,651.20.

Lawrence P. Haber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Lawrence P. Haber sold 5,200 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$12,064.00.

Shares of DIV stock traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$2.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.95. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market cap of C$275.58 million and a PE ratio of -47.50.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.75 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -442.33%.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

