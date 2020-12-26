Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) Shares Down 0%

Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) were down 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.05 and last traded at $25.55. Approximately 20,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 165,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $18.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TPOR) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Transportation Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.