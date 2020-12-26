Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diana Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services. They specialize in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities cut shares of Diana Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Diana Shipping from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.71.

NYSE DSX opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.54.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The business had revenue of $39.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSX. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 24.6% during the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 5,985,759 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180,797 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 914,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 270,080 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 27.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 430,026 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,416 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 12.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,776 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 83,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Diana Shipping by 16.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 429,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares in the last quarter. 19.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 41 dry bulk vessels comprising 4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 14 Panamax vessels.

