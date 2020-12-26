Diamond Price Up 15.4% This Week (DMD)

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 25th. In the last week, Diamond has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar. One Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00006151 BTC on exchanges. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and approximately $1,208.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001279 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000015 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00100338 BTC.

About Diamond

DMD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,557,157 coins. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

Diamond can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

