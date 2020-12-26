Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 46.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $100.52 and a one year high of $171.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.49.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

