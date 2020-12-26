Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 81.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Diageo by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Diageo by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

DEO stock opened at $159.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.49. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $171.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

