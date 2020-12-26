Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,108.89 ($40.62).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,450 ($45.07) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price objective on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,000 ($39.20) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,817.87). Insiders have purchased a total of 872 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,923 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,914 ($38.07) on Friday. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,923.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,731.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61. The company has a market cap of £68.15 billion and a PE ratio of 48.65.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.