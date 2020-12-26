DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of £594.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.02.

DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

