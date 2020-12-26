DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) (LON:DFS) in a report published on Tuesday, AR Network reports.
Shares of LON DFS opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Tuesday. DFS Furniture plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.80 ($1.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 302 ($3.95). The stock has a market cap of £594.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 222.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 184.02.
DFS Furniture plc (DFS.L) Company Profile
