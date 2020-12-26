Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Truist

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Truist from $14.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

DVN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Scotiabank reiterated an outperform rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.63.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

NYSE:DVN opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.48. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 3.50.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,357,479 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $537,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857,571 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,093,152 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,982,000 after purchasing an additional 598,779 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,842,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,795 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 284.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,589,209 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,899,459 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,429,000 after purchasing an additional 84,995 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,955 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.