Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.86. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.
Deswell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSWL)
Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.
