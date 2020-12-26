Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.64

Shares of Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.64 and traded as high as $2.86. Deswell Industries shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 3,206 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Get Deswell Industries alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deswell Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Deswell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSWL) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334,406 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,774 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.10% of Deswell Industries worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Deswell Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSWL)

Deswell Industries, Inc manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deswell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deswell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.