Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells $2,251,500.00 in Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director David P. Schenkein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $2,251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $85.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of -38.86 and a beta of 1.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by ($4.73). The business had revenue of $9.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.69 million. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.19% and a negative net margin of 968.59%. On average, analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $280,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $658,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 1,052.4% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 109,476 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidates, including DNL201 that has completed Phase 1b clinical trials and DNL151, which are in Phase 1 and Phase 1b clinical trials for Parkinson's disease.

