Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Shares Up 1.3%

Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.24 and last traded at $20.79. 5,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 34,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.52.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $144.98 million, a PE ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.76.

About Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories.

Featured Story: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Apparel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Apparel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.