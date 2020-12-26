Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Receives $16.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.82.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Delek US in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th.

In other news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.92 per share, with a total value of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 50.4% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 259,769 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DK traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $15.44. The stock had a trading volume of 313,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,232. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75. Delek US has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $34.56.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

