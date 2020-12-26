Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM) Shares Up 3.2%

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) (CVE:DSM)’s stock price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 241,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42.

Deep-South Resources Inc. (DSM.V) Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North-East Central part of Turkey.

