Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dassault Systemes is a worldwide recognized leader in CAD/CAM/CAE and PDM II markets. The company’s mission to provide solutions to enable customers to build their digital enterprise, by defining, simulating, managing and optimizing concurrently product, manufacturing process, and resources. In this virtual space, customers create innovative, high quality, safe and affordable products. The company delivers scaleable process and design-centric solutions on both Unix and Windows NT environments. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DASTY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DASTY opened at $199.00 on Friday. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $205.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.37.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the third quarter valued at about $245,465,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.7% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 51,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dassault Systèmes by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

