Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-four analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $111.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $95,070.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at $17,112.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $299,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 72.2% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 26.5% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DRI traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.89. 507,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,678,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $125.96. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.12, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 2.60% and a positive return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 38.34%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

