Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.22 and last traded at $8.25. 9,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 57,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danske Bank A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses; and corporate, institutional, and personal customers. It operates through Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates and Institutions, Wealth Management, and Northern Ireland segments. The company offers daily banking, home financing, investment, and retirement planning solutions; strategic advisory services; leasing solutions; and financing, financial market, general banking, and corporate finance advisory services, as well as financial solutions and products in the areas of capital markets, fixed income and currencies, and transaction banking and investor services.

