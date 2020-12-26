Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €64.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Daimler AG (DAI.F) (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Independent Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Daimler AG (DAI.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €54.94 ($64.64).

Shares of ETR:DAI opened at €58.52 ($68.85) on Wednesday. Daimler AG has a 52-week low of €21.02 ($24.72) and a 52-week high of €59.79 ($70.34). The company has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,017.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €55.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of €45.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 259.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

