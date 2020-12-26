DA Davidson Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.70.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

FIBK opened at $40.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. First Interstate BancSystem has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.13.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $167.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 8.42%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, major shareholder Susan Scott Heyneman sold 105,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,807 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $72,081.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,221 shares in the company, valued at $168,375.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,807 shares of company stock worth $4,349,221. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

