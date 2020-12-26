Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.12. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

