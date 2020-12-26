Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will announce $43.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $42.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.90 million. Cutera posted sales of $51.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full-year sales of $141.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $139.70 million to $142.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $188.30 million, with estimates ranging from $185.90 million to $190.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.29. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $39.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.10 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cutera from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,944 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 1.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 56,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 24.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,852 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cutera by 2.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CUTR traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.14. 24,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a market cap of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.64. Cutera has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

