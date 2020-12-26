CUTcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $30,792.00 (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 25th. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $30,792.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One CUTcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0439 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00134455 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00020979 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.12 or 0.00669771 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00163735 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.37 or 0.00354404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00097062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00061236 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 128,171,862 coins and its circulating supply is 124,171,862 coins. CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

CUTcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

